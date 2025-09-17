Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 80,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

