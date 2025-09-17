Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Breakwater Investment Management’s Largest Position

Breakwater Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.1% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 268,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $326.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.