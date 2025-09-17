Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE C opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

