PFW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

