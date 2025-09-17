David J Yvars Group Has $686,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after acquiring an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $763.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $722.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $939.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $740.25 and a 200-day moving average of $774.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.