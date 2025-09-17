Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

