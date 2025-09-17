Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 214 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

