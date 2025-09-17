Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $465.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.32 and a 200-day moving average of $403.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

