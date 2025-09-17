Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

