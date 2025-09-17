O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.