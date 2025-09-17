Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 841 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,981.60. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

