Westshore Wealth LLC Has $560,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.75. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

