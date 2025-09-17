Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.