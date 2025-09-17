Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $498,270,000 after buying an additional 1,815,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.