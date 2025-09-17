Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after buying an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after purchasing an additional 513,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ENB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.