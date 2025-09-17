Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Position Raised by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

