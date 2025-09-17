Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

