Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.6% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 954,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.