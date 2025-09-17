Finley Financial LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Finley Financial LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0%

CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

