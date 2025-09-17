Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

