Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.5588.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

