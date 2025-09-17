Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.71, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

