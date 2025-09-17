Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

