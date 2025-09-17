iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $133,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.2%

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

