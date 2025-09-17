Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Tesla were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

