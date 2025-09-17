Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

