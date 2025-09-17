Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $608.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

