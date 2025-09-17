Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of D opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

