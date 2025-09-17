Sunpointe LLC Raises Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 118.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

KO opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.