Sunpointe LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BAC opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

