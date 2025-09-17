Berkshire Bank Buys 257 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 1,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

