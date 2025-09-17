Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.48 and a 200-day moving average of $515.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.