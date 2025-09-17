Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $17,729,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $5,921,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GEV. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.16. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

