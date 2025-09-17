Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

