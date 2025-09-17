Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $151.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $151,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWM stock opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

