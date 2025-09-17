Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4,529.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,696 shares of company stock worth $33,243,774. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

