Seneca House Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 183,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 306,174 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHB opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

