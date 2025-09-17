Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

