Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stock Position Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $41,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.