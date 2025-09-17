Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

