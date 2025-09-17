Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after buying an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746,666 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.