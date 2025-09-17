Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,951 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,491,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IVV opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $664.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.