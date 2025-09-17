Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average of $283.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

