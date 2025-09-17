Channel Wealth LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

