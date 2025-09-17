Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 4,429 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $488.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

