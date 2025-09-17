Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $664.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.87 and its 200-day moving average is $598.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

