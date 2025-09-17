Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $753.10 and a 200-day moving average of $730.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

