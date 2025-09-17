O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,846 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,368.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

