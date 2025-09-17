PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $178.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

