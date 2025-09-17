Central Valley Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

